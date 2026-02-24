NMMA Recognizes Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries announced that its marine brands, Chris-Craft and Barletta Boats, have once again been recognized with Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) at the 2026 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®. The NMMA CSI Awards honor manufacturers who achieve 90% or higher independently measured customer satisfaction throughout the program year, based on feedback from more than 175,000 boat owners.

In addition to CSI honors, Chris-Craft’s newly redesigned Launch 27 received a 2026 Miami Innovation Award, presented by NMMA and Boating Writers International, recognizing manufacturers bringing the most innovative new products to market. This debut follows the company’s unveiling of the reimagined model — featuring modern performance, advanced marine technologies and elevated craftsmanship at this year’s Miami show.

“Our marine brands continue to set the benchmark for excellence across the boating industry,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe. “These awards reinforce our commitment to delivering unmatched customer experiences, while Chris-Craft’s Innovation Award showcases how thoughtful design and engineering can elevate the joy of time spent on the water.”

Chris-Craft and Barletta Boats have now been honored with the CSI distinction for 18 and seven years in a row respectively. This repeat recognition underscores the brands’ sustained commitment to craftsmanship, design excellence and exceptional ownership experiences.

“The CSI Awards are the marine industry’s gold standard for customer satisfaction, and we are tremendously proud to earn this distinction again,” said Jeff Hardine, Winnebago Industries marine division leader and president of Barletta Boats. “This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of our Barletta team to build pontoons that deliver comfort, quality and reliability for every boater who chooses our brand.”

The honored Launch 27 integrates sleek new hull design, richer interior materials, and advanced technology to enhance performance, comfort and usability. Features include a refined sporty profile, concealed and optional power-deploying Bimini top, expanded seating, upgraded storage systems and a new integrated Garmin ultrawide display at the helm blending modern capability with classic Chris-Craft elegance.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by the NMMA for achieving exceptional levels of customer satisfaction,” said Steve Heese, Chris-Craft’s president. “This continued acknowledgment reflects the pride our team takes in delivering timeless design, craftsmanship and an on-water experience that truly stands apart. Receiving the 2026 Innovation Award for the all-new Launch 27 makes this year especially meaningful, highlighting the passion and innovation our engineers and craftspeople put into reimagining one of our most iconic models.”