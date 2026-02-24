Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags at Half-Staff on Friday

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, February 27, 2026, in honor and remembrance of American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, who died February 17, 2026, at the age of 84.

“A central figure in America’s civil rights movement, Reverend Jesse Jackson advocated for peace, justice and equality and helped reframe the conscience of our country,” Governor Reynolds said. “His legacy will continue to inspire generations of Americans.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.