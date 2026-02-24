Garner Chamber Hosts ‘Legacy of Service & Strength’ Program Tonight

GARNER — The Garner Chamber of Commerce will host the first installment of its Humanities Iowa–supported series, A Legacy of Service & Strength, tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Garner Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 315 Center Ave.

The evening program, titled Service & Strength, is dedicated to honoring local veterans and first responders — individuals recognized for their courage, commitment and service to the community.

Led by Humanities Scholar Kevin Mason, the program will feature thoughtful conversation reflecting on the stories of service, sacrifice and resilience that have helped shape Garner and surrounding communities. Organizers say the event is designed to provide space for listening, reflection and appreciation.

The event is free and open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Organizers hope to fill the room with gratitude and community pride as residents come together to honor those who serve.