Forest City Looks to Replace Old Lead Lines

The Forest City Water Department is continuing to work on replacing old lines in the water system serving residential and business needs. The city council was asked to review a quote that would be a part of the replacement project according to Water and Wastewater Department Supervisor Kevin Reicks.

Reicks explained that this is an EPA mandated replacement of the lines and so newer and safer lines will be installed.

With the new bids, about twenty lines will be replaced, but the project does not end there according to Reicks.

The city still has enough time to comply with the EPA mandated requirements.