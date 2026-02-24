Dwayne Hansen

Dwayne Robert Hansen, age 91, of Kanawha, IA, passed away on February 1, 2026, in Mesa, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Kanawha Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street, in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Britt Food Bank, the Kanawha Fire Department or a charity of your choice.

Dwayne was born on May 4, 1934, to Robert and Doris (Schaefer) Hansen the oldest of five children. He grew up in Kanawha and graduated from Kanawha High School with the Class of 1952.

After high school, Dwayne worked at the Federal North Iowa Grain Elevator in Kanawha and later for Hancock County, based out of Klemme, where he drove a road maintainer. On June 12, 1955, he married the love of his life, Darlene Roul, at the Kanawha Methodist Church. Together they raised two children, Deborah and Daniel.

In 1959, Dwayne and Darlene moved onto the farm that his parents had purchased, where Dwayne began farming a life he truly loved. Over the years, Dwayne enjoyed restoring antique tractors, working with stained glass, woodworking, gardening, and traveling. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved camping.

Dwayne also enjoyed visiting with neighbors while driving his golf cart around Sunland Village, where he and Darlene wintered for 34 years. He treasured having coffee with friends and neighbors at “the University” in Kanawha.

Dwayne is survived by his wife, Darlene; his children, Deborah (Dan) Smith of Mesa, Arizona, and Daniel (Diane) Hansen of Kanawha, Iowa; his grandchildren, Joy (Paul Sitar) Stringer of Huntington Beach, California, Tony (Amy) Hansen of Des Moines, Iowa, Kelsi (Michael) McGinley of Warsaw, Missouri and Tracy Dodd, Newton, IA; and his eight great-grandchildren: Katka McGinley, Lindy Hansen, Warren Hansen, Bazil McGinley, Damek McGinley, Cashel McGinley, Aengus McGinley, Rafferty McGinley and Macee (Sam) Tracy, Iowa City, IA, great-great grandchildren, Sloane and Tripp Tracy, his siblings Norman Hansen, Joy (John) Taylor, Harlan (Virginia) Hansen and Ronald Hansen, sisters-in-law Dorothy Roul and Jane Roul, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Charles Thorburn; his sisters-in-law, Marjorie Hansen and Helena Hansen; and his brother-in-law, Douglas Roul.