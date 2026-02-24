Concerns Raised About Radon in the Worth County Assessors Office

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were alerted to the possibility of radon in the Worth County Assessors Office. Supervisor Enos Loberg explained that testing revealed the possibility of the gas existing.

County officials had the building tested for mold issues recently, but testing was not done for radon. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. It is a radioactive noble gas and is colorless and odorless.

Supervisor A. J. Stone explained how the gas is evacuated to prevent health issues in a home of business.

Loberg made a point to address the board about the problem ands offered solutions.

The board will seek a second opinion from a professional before proceeding with any further action.