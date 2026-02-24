Absentee Ballot Requests May Be Filed for the Upcoming 2026 City of Forest City Special Election

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections announces that voters interested in voting absentee for the March 17, 2026 Special City Election may file a request for an absentee ballot with the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office. Forest City is in both Winnebago & Hancock Counties therefore the election will be conducted in both counties.

Winnebago County voters will need to request an absentee ballot at the Winnebago County Courthouse and vote at NSB. Hancock County voters will request absentee ballots from Hancock County Courthouse and vote at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller.

Voters may request a ballot by mail from now through March 2nd at 5:00 pm. In-person absentee voting at the Auditor’s office is anticipated to start February 25th through March 16th (Monday through Friday 8:00 – 4:30 pm).

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voter’s name, residential address, and mailing address (if different from the residential address), date of birth, Iowa Driver’s License or Non-Operator ID Number or 4-digit Voter PIN, the election the absentee ballot is for, signature of the person requesting a ballot, and date signed. State forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. Send written requests to the Auditor’s office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436.

All voted absentee ballots must be received by the County Auditor by 8:00 pm on Election Day, March 17, 2026 in order to be counted. Postmarks or bar codes printed on ballot envelopes will no longer make the ballot received after Election Day valid, except ballots from participants in the Safe At Home Program received by the Secretary of State in time to be transmitted to the County Auditor by noon on the Monday following the election, and ballots from uniformed and overseas citizens received by noon on the Monday following the election.

Important Deadlines:

Monday, March 2, 2026, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to register to vote and be listed in the Election Day

registers. Also, the deadline to request Auditor mail out absentee ballots.

Friday, March 13, 2026, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline for Auditor to review absentee affidavits.

Monday, March 16, 2026, open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm – Last day to request and vote absentee ballot in the Auditor’s office.

Tuesday, March 17, 2026, open 7:00 am to 8:00 pm – Deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the Auditor’s Office.

Questions regarding absentee voting may be directed to the Auditor’s Office at 641-585-3412. Voters can also follow Winnebago County on Facebook or www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov for election information.

Candidates for the election are as follows:

City Council Members At Large (Vote for no more than 1)

– Nicolas Determann

– Richard William Sahr

– Barbara Ruiter