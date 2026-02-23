The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 1/23/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows.

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Melissa Leohr, Iowa Primary Care Association, to provide a brief introduction.

6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

7. Old Business.

8. New Business.

9. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. 10:00 a.m. DD 169 informational meeting.

6. Review and sign any drainage work orders.