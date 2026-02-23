The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 2/23/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/19658967
The proposed agenda is as follows.
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. *Public hearing on proposed real estate purchase agreement from Nathan and Kymberly
Mayland located in Airport Industrial Park Second Addition, Hancock County
Consider resolution for final determination on proposal for purchase of property from Nathan
and Kymberly Mayland located in Airport Industrial Park Second Addition, Hancock County
9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, possibly consider invoice for moving
filing cabinets for Clerk of Court with O’Brien Moving and Storage, discuss cleaning at 545 State Street building
10:00 a.m. Rob Gerdes, Sheriff, re: discuss and possibly consider change in classification of First Deputy
Sheriff position from hourly to salaried, discuss and possibly consider changing Jail
Administrator’s scheduled hours
10:15 a.m. Discuss number of candidates for Hancock County Treasurer position, possibly consider setting interview schedule.
10:25 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider addition of Savi to Nationwide Retirement Solutions plan
Consider transfer of funds from Medical Benefit Account to Medical Benefit Fund
Recess as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:35 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
Discuss and possibly consider removing contractor from list of contractors for drainage work
10:45 a.m. Jim Legge, re: discuss spraying of drainage district ditches
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees.
Reconvene as Board of Supervisors
11:05 a.m. Continue with review of budgets for FY2026-2027
Possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on Hancock County’s proposed
property tax levy for FY2026-2027
Adjournment
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item