The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 2/23/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/19658967

The proposed agenda is as follows.

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. *Public hearing on proposed real estate purchase agreement from Nathan and Kymberly

Mayland located in Airport Industrial Park Second Addition, Hancock County

Consider resolution for final determination on proposal for purchase of property from Nathan

and Kymberly Mayland located in Airport Industrial Park Second Addition, Hancock County

9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, possibly consider invoice for moving

filing cabinets for Clerk of Court with O’Brien Moving and Storage, discuss cleaning at 545 State Street building

10:00 a.m. Rob Gerdes, Sheriff, re: discuss and possibly consider change in classification of First Deputy

Sheriff position from hourly to salaried, discuss and possibly consider changing Jail

Administrator’s scheduled hours

10:15 a.m. Discuss number of candidates for Hancock County Treasurer position, possibly consider setting interview schedule.

10:25 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider addition of Savi to Nationwide Retirement Solutions plan

Consider transfer of funds from Medical Benefit Account to Medical Benefit Fund

Recess as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:35 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

Discuss and possibly consider removing contractor from list of contractors for drainage work

10:45 a.m. Jim Legge, re: discuss spraying of drainage district ditches

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees.

Reconvene as Board of Supervisors

11:05 a.m. Continue with review of budgets for FY2026-2027

Possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on Hancock County’s proposed

property tax levy for FY2026-2027

Adjournment

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item