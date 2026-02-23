The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 1/23/26
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fmeet%2F288093329658%3Fp%3DApwNkL2UdJL38VNuPf%26anon%3Dtrue&type=meet&deeplinkId=71a28131-6994-4f86-8f10-996a9412f601&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&suppressPrompt=true
The proposed agenda is as follows.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. February 17, 2026 Regular Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. Consideration of Agreement with Barkema Land Company
5. County Treasurer –
a. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN S45122CFRF1040570 in the amount of $120
b. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN 5CZ200R26E1123805 in the amount of $96
c. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN M603580 in the amount of $444
d. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN 57H2209 in the amount of $222
e. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN M602024 in the amount of $503
6. County Engineer –
CORRESPONDENCE
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT