The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 1/23/26

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The proposed agenda is as follows.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. February 17, 2026 Regular Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. Consideration of Agreement with Barkema Land Company

5. County Treasurer –

a. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN S45122CFRF1040570 in the amount of $120

b. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN 5CZ200R26E1123805 in the amount of $96

c. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN M603580 in the amount of $444

d. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN 57H2209 in the amount of $222

e. Motion to Abate Taxes on Mobile Home VIN M602024 in the amount of $503

6. County Engineer –

CORRESPONDENCE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT