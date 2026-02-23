Helen Wooge, 95 of Clarion passed away on Thursday February 19, 2026 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Memorial services for Helen will take place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at the Forest City (IA) United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating. Following the service, visitation and a luncheon will be held.

The inurnment at Oakland Municipal Cemetery in Forest City will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be designated to the Forest City (IA) United Methodist Church, the Clarion (IA) Public Library, or the Iowa Specialty Hospitals Auxiliary-Clarion (Attn: Jordan Weber).

Helen Marilyn Wooge was born in Forest City, Iowa, on October 4, 1930, the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Burman) Steffensen. She attended Landru Country School from 1st through 6th grade, later attending and graduating as salutatorian from Forest City High School, class of 1948. She worked in the Winnebago County Engineers office from 1948-50 before marrying Galen Wooge on August 1, 1950. From this union, Galen and Helen were blessed with five children. They farmed northwest of Forest City from 1957-1967 before purchasing and moving to the Wooge family farm. Galen and Helen enjoyed farm living while raising and maintaining registered Holstein dairy cattle, Hereford beef cattle, and Hampshire hogs. They delivered new Winnebago motor homes from the 1970’s until the early 2000’s throughout the United States.

Together, Galen and Helen enjoyed many trips including visiting all 50 states, Australia, Jamaica, and Israel. Helen was active in her faith, serving as a Sunday school teacher, secretary, and participating in many circle group activities over the years. Helen found great joy serving alongside others by helping, volunteering, and sharing experiences daily. Helen volunteered for many years for Hospice of North Iowa and Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion providing supportive services to families in need. “Grandma Moses” was passionate about supporting her family in their various activities and sporting events. It is suspected that she might be close to having completed a record number of filet crochet projects. What started out as gifts for her children and grandchildren, her crocheting turned into a full-time job’. She maintained detailed records of her crochet artistic endeavors, having completed the last of her 253 projects just two weeks before her passing. If you were lucky enough to have received one of her creations, it is certainly to be cherished. The Clarion Public Library will miss her weekly visit for books since Helen was an avid reader. She was always up for playing cards or other games with winning being her ultimate goal and resulted in her biggest smile. “Go-Go Grandma” never wanted to miss a party. Helen was able to celebrate her 95th birthday by having her first ever themed party. Over 75 family and friends from nine states attended this two-weekend party which featured Lightning McQueen #95 from the Disney movie, Cars.

After Galen retired from selling Pioneer Seed, Galen and Helen spent six years in eight warm locations participating in mission trips with NOMADS. Helen served on the Winnebago Country Fair Board for several years. Helen and Galen moved off the family farm in 1984 to a new home they built in Crystal Lake, Iowa. Helen moved to Clarion, Iowa in 2011 after Galen’s death in 2010. She lived in the independent living center at the Meadows until her passing. In the last several years, she enjoyed being able to attend church services online/remotely every Sunday.

Helen is survived by four of her five children: Harriet Adams of Otho, IA; Lynn of Forest City; Penny (Harley) Beenken of Forest City; and Scott (Cynthia) of St. Louis, MO; 11 grandchildren: LCDR (ret) Chaldon (Linda) Wooge, Courtney (Shannon) Wooge, Jason (Teya) Adams, Colleen (Shawn) Miller, Miranda (Aaron) Gebhart, Lukas (Stephanie) Wooge, Laurie (Carlos) Oropeza, Loretta (Bret Vannordstrand) Wooge, Tasha Beenken, Rebecca (Erik) Belford, and Kimberly (Adam) Magee; 45 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty Lou Foster of Washington, UT, and daughter-in-law Jody Wooge of Forest City.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Galen (2010), son Gaylord (2018), her stepmother Verna Steffensen (1995), son-in-law Doug Adams (2023), daughter-in-law Cindy Wooge (2024), brother Lt.Col. H.R.(Bud) Steffensen (1981), and Uncle Wayne Burman (2006). Since she had such a long life, she was preceded in death by many other relatives and friends.

Her enduring motto: “I am truly blessed.”

The Family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the entire Staff of Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion, IA and The Meadows Staff and Residents for their exceptional care and friendship for the last 16 years.