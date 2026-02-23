AFS Fun Night Set for March 13 at Forest City High School

FOREST CITY — Community members of all ages are invited to attend AFS Fun Night on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Forest City High School gym.

The family-friendly event promises an evening of carnival-style entertainment, including classic carnival games, face painting, balloons, prizes, and a variety of concessions featuring favorite fair treats. Organizers say the event is designed to provide affordable fun for the entire community.

Tickets will be available at a cost of two for $1, making the evening accessible for families looking for an inexpensive night out.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the local AFS chapter, supporting its mission and programs within the community.

Organizers encourage residents to bring friends and family and enjoy a lively evening filled with games, food, and community spirit.