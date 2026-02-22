Lake Mills Finishes 14th at State Wrestling Tournament; Brandenburg Claims Title

DES MOINES — Lake Mills capped off a memorable season at the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament, finishing 14th overall with 49.5 team points and placing seven wrestlers on the state stage.

The Bulldogs’ top-15 finish highlighted a year filled with milestones and exceeded expectations for a team that returned just one state placewinner from last season.

“Our kids wrestled well at State and capped off an exciting season by getting in the top-15,” said Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg. “Our kids wrestled hard and represented our school well on and off the mat.”

Leading the way was senior Steve Brandenburg, who put an exclamation mark on his decorated career by winning the Class 1A 150-pound state championship. Brandenburg received a first-round bye before pinning Jariyah Bowles (AGWSR) in 1:18. He followed with a 5-2 quarterfinal decision over Levi Else (Ridge View) and a 7-0 semifinal win against Lincoln Linden (Woodbury Central). In the finals, he secured the title with a first-period pin of Chance Hoyt (Iowa Valley) in 1:51.

With the victory, Brandenburg became just the seventh wrestler in Lake Mills history to win an individual state title.

“It was very exciting for us to get our first State Champ in eight years,” Coach Brandenburg said. “Steve has worked hard to reach this goal, and we are all proud of his accomplishment.”

Junior Caleb Skogen came within one win of the medal stand at 157 pounds, advancing to the blood round before falling by decision. Skogen opened with a 7-1 win over Wyatt Christiansen (Midland) and added a pin and another decision in consolation action.

“Caleb had a tremendous season and improved so much,” Brandenburg said. “From not qualifying last year to nearly placing this year is quite an accomplishment.”

Several other Bulldogs made strong runs. Seniors Royce Peterson (138) and Josiah Kjeldahl (215), along with freshman Micah Skogen (106), each finished two wins shy of placing.

Peterson earned a first-round win and added a consolation pin before narrowly falling 4-3 in his final match. Kjeldahl battled back in the consolation bracket with a pin over Saint Ansgar’s Brody Dolph. Micah Skogen won two matches at 106 pounds, including a 15-7 consolation victory.

“Royce wrestled his best he has all season at State and had a tremendous career for us,” Brandenburg said. “Josiah has had a season to remember and some huge wins in big duals. Micah is probably the most improved wrestler on our team and to win two matches at State was impressive.”

Freshmen Carter Ham (113) and Mason Helgeson (126) also gained valuable state experience. Helgeson opened with a dominant 17-0 technical fall victory and finished the season with the most wins ever by a Lake Mills freshman. Ham showed significant improvement throughout the year despite being eliminated in the consolation rounds.

“Mason had a wonderful year and has the most wins by a freshman in school history,” Brandenburg said. “Carter has improved so much over the course of a year and has tremendous potential for the next three seasons.”

The state tournament capped a banner year for Lake Mills wrestling. The Bulldogs placed fourth at the State Duals, qualified a program-record seven wrestlers for the individual state tournament and secured a top-15 team finish.

“I can’t say enough good things about the kids, coaches, and parents of this year’s team,” Brandenburg said. “I still can’t believe all the things that were accomplished by working together.”

With a state champion leading the way and a strong group of underclassmen returning, the Bulldogs’ future remains bright.