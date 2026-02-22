Brandenburg Wins 1A State Title, Sets Lake Mills Career Wins Record

DES MOINES — Lake Mills senior Steve Brandenburg made history Saturday night, capturing the Class 1A 150-pound state championship and setting a new school record for career victories.

Brandenburg became just the seventh wrestler in Lake Mills history to win an individual state title. He joins an elite group that includes Mike Stensrud (1974), John Nielsen (1984), Mike Isaacson (1989, 1990), Jason Gilbertson (1997), Tim Helgeson (1998), and Slade Sifuentes (2016, 2017).

Brandenburg powered his way through the bracket with a pin and two decision victories before delivering a statement performance in the championship match. He secured the title with a first-period pin over Chance Hoyt of Iowa Valley (Marengo).

“Steve’s goal since he was little was to win a high school state title,” said Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg. “He definitely improved a lot over the past two seasons to reach the goal and wrestled the best he ever has these past three days.”

The championship victory was historic for another reason. Brandenburg’s win in the finals marked his 192nd career victory, breaking the previous school record held by 2019 graduate Caiden Jones.

Brandenburg concludes his career with a 192-18 record and finishes second in school history in career winning percentage at .914, trailing only two-time state champion Slade Sifuentes (.930). He posted a dominant 55-2 record during his senior campaign.

Coach Brandenburg credited his wrestler’s mental approach as a key to his success.

“He may have the most consistent mindset of any kid I have ever coached, staying calm before matches and not getting nervous,” he said. “He just goes out and mixes aggression with staying in good position.”

With a state title and a new career wins record, Brandenburg leaves Lake Mills as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in program history.