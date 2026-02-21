Forest City High School to Host District Speech Contest; Adult Volunteers Needed

Forest City high school will welcome students from across the district on Saturday, February 28, as it hosts this year’s High School District Speech Contest. The event will bring together talented student speakers for a full day of competition, creativity, and communication excellence.

To help make the event a success, organizers are seeking adult volunteers from the community. Volunteers play an important role in ensuring the day runs smoothly by assisting with various tasks throughout the contest.

Two volunteer shifts are available:

7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Community members interested in supporting students and contributing to a successful event are encouraged to sign up for one of the shifts.

Those willing to volunteer may contact Josh Spargrove at the high school or Cathy Hughes at 641-585-1133 for more information.

Organizers say community involvement is key to hosting a successful district event and appreciate the continued support of local volunteers.