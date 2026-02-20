Winnebago County Municipalities Recognize Home Base Iowa Program

Veterans can directly benefit from a job program called Home Base Iowa which works directly with IowaWorks which is the largest jobs bank in the state. They provide valuable tools for finding careers across the state.

According to Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Director Mary Lou Kleveland, cities across the county now participate in the program.

Kleveland stated that the program is geared around local veterans and those who want to call Winnebago County home.

There is an enticement for these veterans to take advantage of.

The program then expands for the eligible veteran according to Kleveland.

As Kleveland mentioned, the program is now accepted in every community in Winnebago County, which is a goal she has been working toward. Interested individuals can contact the Winnebago County Veterans Affairs office for more information.