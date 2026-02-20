Judy Hermanson, age 88 of Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450. Private family services will take place at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. www.stjude.org

Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com