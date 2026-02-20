Heavy Snow Blankets North-Central Iowa; Mason City to Waterloo Among Hardest Hit

A swath of heavy snow fell across north-central and northeast Iowa over the past 24 hours, with some communities picking up more than a foot of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest snowfall totals were reported in a band stretching from Mason City southeast toward Waterloo and into parts of northeast Iowa. Several locations in that corridor measured between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Areas near Mason City reported around 9 inches, while totals near Waterloo ranged from 13 to more than 15 inches. Farther northeast, amounts near Decorah and parts of Dubuque County reached around 10 to 12 inches.

In Fort Dodge, snowfall reports were generally in the 6-inch range, while Ames recorded about 9 inches. Des Moines picked up between 8 and 9 inches, with surrounding communities reporting similar totals.

Snow amounts tapered off farther south and east. Cedar Rapids saw generally 3 to 5 inches, while Davenport measured around 2 to 3 inches. Southern Iowa communities, including Ottumwa and Burlington, reported little to no accumulation.

To the west, parts of western Iowa—including areas near Carroll and Harlan—reported between 5 and 7 inches. Snowfall totals also dropped off sharply near the Iowa-Missouri border, where some locations reported only trace amounts.

The snowfall reports, compiled from National Weather Service spotters and CoCoRaHS observers, reflect measurements taken during the 24-hour period ending late Friday morning.

The heavy snow created difficult travel conditions across much of northern Iowa, particularly along Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 20, where the highest totals were recorded. Road crews continue working to clear highways and secondary roads as temperatures remain below freezing.

Forecasters say conditions are expected to gradually improve later today as the system moves out of the region, though lingering slick spots may persist into the evening hours.