Hancock County Fair Announces 2026 Grandstand Entertainment Lineup

BRITT, Iowa — The Hancock County Fair Board has unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 Grandstand Entertainment schedule, promising an action-packed week of thrilling events and top-tier live music at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt.

Fairgoers can look forward to a dynamic lineup that includes exhilarating races, powerful tractor pulls, a heart-pounding demolition derby, mouthwatering fair food, and outstanding live performances designed to entertain fans of all ages.

Kicking off the grandstand concerts on Thursday, July 30, is country music superstar Rodney Atkins. A mainstay in country music, Atkins has earned six No. 1 singles and eight Top 5 hits throughout his career, along with an impressive 3.8 billion career streams. Known for chart-topping favorites such as “Farmer’s Daughter,” “These Are My People,” and “Cleaning This Gun,” Atkins is expected to deliver an unforgettable opening night performance.

The excitement continues Friday, July 31, when legendary rock band 38 Special takes the stage. Since forming in 1976, the iconic group has released more than 15 albums and produced a string of arena-rock anthems, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” and “Second Chance.” Fans won’t want to miss the chance to see 38 Special perform live in Britt.

Both nights promise high-energy shows that will cap off full days of fair fun and festivities.

All concerts and grandstand events will be held at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt, Iowa. Tickets for all grandstand events go on sale this Friday at 8 a.m. For tickets and additional information, visit www.hancockcountyfair.com.