Forest City Considers Changing Park Board Status

The Forest City Council is considering making some changes to the structure of some departments within the city. Councilwoman Marcia Tweeten explained what the city is considering first.

The change would benefit residents and business leaders because of the access it would provide them according to Tweeten.

Councilwoman Carly Carper supported the idea and motioned.

The motion was seconded by Councilman Brad Buffington and carried by the council. The city expects to see a resolution in March which would support the change.