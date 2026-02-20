⚠️ Weather Alert
Forest City Considers Changing Park Board Status

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: February 19, 2026

The Forest City Council is considering making some changes to the structure of some departments within the city. Councilwoman Marcia Tweeten explained what the city is considering first.

Marcia Tweeten

The change would benefit residents and business leaders because of the access it would provide them according to Tweeten.

Carly Carper

Councilwoman Carly Carper supported the idea and motioned.

The motion was seconded by Councilman Brad Buffington and carried by the council. The city expects to see a resolution in March which would support the change.

 

 

 

