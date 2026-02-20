×
Obituaries

Edward Southard

Clarion

Edward Southard, 96, of Clarion passed away on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 23, 2026, at Clarion First Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

