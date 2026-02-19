Winter Weather Advisory Issued for North Iowa; Narrow Band of Heavier Snow Possible Tonight

DES MOINES — Snow is expected to move across much of Iowa later today, with north Iowa communities under a Winter Weather Advisory as forecasters warn of accumulating snow and reduced visibility through early Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, precipitation may begin as rain this afternoon before transitioning to snow by this evening. Snow is expected to continue into late tonight before tapering off early Friday.

Forecasters say a narrow band of heavier snowfall is likely to develop somewhere across the state, though its exact placement remains uncertain. Within that band, snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour at times, leading to quick accumulations on roadways.

Snow totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected within the heavier band, with a narrow corridor possibly seeing more than 6 inches. Outside of that area, snowfall amounts will vary sharply, with some communities seeing significantly lower totals over short distances.

In north Iowa, including areas such as Mason City, Algona, Estherville and Decorah, projected snowfall amounts generally range from 2 to 4 inches, though localized higher amounts are possible if the heavier band shifts north.

Gusty north winds of 15 to 20 mph, with higher gusts at times, are expected while snow is falling. The winds may reduce visibility and create slick travel conditions, especially during the evening commute.

The advisory impacts western and parts of central Iowa, with lingering travel impacts possible into Friday morning. The National Weather Service noted that the Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded southward as the forecast has evolved.

Snow is expected to begin between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. today and end between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters caution that the exact location of the heavier snow band may still change, meaning totals could shift north or south as the system develops. Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts and road conditions before heading out this evening.