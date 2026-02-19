Secretary Naig Announces Availability of Specialty Crop Block Grants

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The grant program is designed to support projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops grown in Iowa by increasing demand, yields or awareness.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is a Farm Bill-funded initiative through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) that provides each state with funding to sub-award to eligible applicants. In Iowa, projects must enhance the competitiveness of Iowa grown specialty crops in ways that benefit the entire industry. Eligible specialty crops include fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, and floriculture. Livestock and poultry are not considered specialty crops under the program.

“The growth of Iowa’s specialty crop sector reflects what we’re hearing from consumers across the state. People want more locally grown fruits, vegetables, and horticulture products, and they want to know the farmers behind the food,” said Secretary Naig. “Through the continued expansion of Choose Iowa, we’ve seen how powerful that connection can be when we elevate Iowa grown foods and beverages in the marketplace. The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is another important tool that can help strengthen our specialty crop industry, support innovation, and increase the availability of Iowa products. I encourage eligible organizations to bring forward strong proposals that build demand and help more Iowans enjoy foods, beverages, and ag products grown right here in Iowa.”

The maximum amount of a sub-award is $30,000. Iowa agencies, universities, institutions, producers, industry associations, and community-based organizations are eligible to apply. Single organizations, institutions, and individuals are encouraged to participate as project partners. Eligible applicants must reside in Iowa and/or conduct their business or organizational activities in Iowa and must be in good standing.

Grant proposals must be received by IDALS on or before 4:00 p.m. on March 27, 2026. For more information, including application materials and full program details, visit the IDALS’ Specialty Crop Block Grant Program webpage.

IDALS is also establishing a review committee to evaluate and make recommendations on submitted grant proposals. Individuals interested in participating on the review committee should be knowledgeable about specialty crops and/or have grant writing or grant management experience and be able to devote time to completing the review process. Additional information about reviewer responsibilities and an application form is available on the IDALS website.