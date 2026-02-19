LifeServe Encourages Community Members to Donate Blood in March

JOHNSTON, Iowa (February 17, 2025) — Community members are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves this March and help save lives by donating blood.

LifeServe Blood Center is calling on residents across north Iowa to give back to their communities through blood donation, emphasizing that when neighbors come together, lives are saved. Officials say donating blood is one of the most direct ways to support local hospitals, families in need and emergency patients.

It takes about one hour to donate blood, but that single donation can impact up to three lives.

“Blood donation is a team effort,” LifeServe officials said in a release. “It takes donors, drive hosts and volunteers all working together for one purpose. We all play a part in saving local lives.”

Two upcoming blood drives are scheduled in the area:

North Iowa High School — March 3, 2026, from 3:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 111 3rd Avenue NW, Buffalo Center

Lake Mills Community — March 19, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance to help maintain a strong and reliable community blood supply. Appointments can be made by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a nonprofit, community-based organization that has served local hospitals and patients since 1947. It is one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, supplying blood products to more than 175 hospitals primarily across Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Illinois.

LifeServe officials say every donation stays local, helping neighbors, friends, family members or even strangers in critical need.

For more information about donating blood or to schedule an appointment, call 800-287-4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.