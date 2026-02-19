Heavy Snow Band to Impact Iowa This Afternoon Through Early Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 19, 2026) — A narrow but potentially intense band of snowfall is expected to move across Iowa later today, bringing accumulating snow, strong winds, and travel impacts through early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Snow is forecast to begin in western Iowa during the mid-to-late afternoon hours, spreading into central Iowa by early evening and reaching eastern portions of the state tonight. The heaviest snowfall is expected within a narrow corridor where snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times.

Forecasters say some communities within that heavier band could receive six inches or more of snow. However, totals are expected to vary sharply over short distances, with differences of several inches possible within 10 to 20 miles.

Snowfall is expected to begin between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. across much of the state and taper off between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

In addition to accumulating snow, gusty north winds will create reduced visibility and drifting. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with a few gusts up to 35 mph possible overnight. Breezy conditions will continue into Friday, potentially prolonging travel impacts where snow-covered roads remain.

Road conditions may deteriorate quickly, especially within the heavier snow band, where snow could rapidly accumulate on roadways despite recent mild temperatures. Impacts to the evening commute are likely in western and central Iowa, with lingering slick conditions possible for the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures over the next several days are expected to remain near or slightly below freezing, meaning areas that receive heavier snowfall may see slow melting.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of the state within the heaviest snow band, while surrounding areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Travelers are encouraged to check Iowa 511 for updated road conditions and allow extra time if travel is necessary. Residents are also advised to prepare vehicles with winter safety kits and stay tuned to forecast updates as the storm develops.

Further updates will be provided if significant changes occur.