Forest City to Hold Informational Meeting on Thursday

The city of Forest City will be holding an informational meeting on Thursday which will give residents an idea of the direction the city intends to take on the future progress of the city. Ward 1 Councilwoman Carly Carper highlighted the meeting.

The meeting will follow an open house format and inform the residents and business leaders of the future intentions of the city according to Carper.

The meeting will take place from 5pm to 7pm in the NSB Bank Basement Meeting Room in Forest City. All city residents and business leaders are welcome to attend the free event.