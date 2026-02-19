⚠️ Weather Alert
Franklin County, IA: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:17PM CST to FRI 6:00AM CST
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 9:17PM CST to FRI 6:00AM CST
Humboldt County, IA: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 9:17PM CST to FRI 6:00AM CST
Wright County, IA: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 9:17PM CST to FRI 6:00AM CST
×
AudioLocal NewsMedia

Forest City to Hold Informational Meeting on Thursday

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: February 19, 2026

The city of Forest City will be holding an informational meeting on Thursday which will give residents an idea of the direction the city intends to take on the future progress of the city. Ward 1 Councilwoman Carly Carper highlighted the meeting.

The meeting will follow an open house format and inform the residents and business leaders of the future intentions of the city according to Carper.

The meeting will take place from 5pm to 7pm in the NSB Bank Basement Meeting Room in Forest City. All city residents and business leaders are welcome to attend the free event.

 

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: February 19, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button