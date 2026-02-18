Roger Pringnitz

Roger L. Pringnitz, 85, of Garner passed away Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Prairie View Apartments in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 21st, at the United Presbyterian Church in Garner with Pastor David Skilling officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit at the church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the United Presbyterian Church.

Roger Lloyd Pringnitz, the son of Lloyd and Mildred (Hammon) Pringnitz, was born May 3, 1940, in Mason City. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Presbyterian Church in Garner. Roger graduated from Garner High School in 1958. Following graduation, he farmed with his family west of Garner. On September 6, 1968, he married Ilene Dhondt at First Congregational Church in Rockwell. They lived on a farm on the west side of Garner where they raised their son, Jim. They later divorced. Roger continued to farm until moving to Prairie View Apartments in Garner on February 7th of this year. He enjoyed attending his grandsons’ basketball games, trips with his family to the cabin in Longville, MN and growing all kinds of flowers in his basement, which he handed out to friends at the Coop in the spring. He especially looked forward to the smell of corn pollinating across the road in the summer.

He was a member of the United Presbyterian Church and served on the boards of Hancock County Coop Oil and the Garner Farmer’s Cooperative.

Roger is survived by his son, Jim (Rachel) Pringnitz of Rochester, MN; two grandsons, Ean and Isaac Pringnitz; a brother, Gordon (Marilyn) Pringnitz of Garner; a longtime special friend, Norma Kanne of Austin, MN; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dale Pringnitz.