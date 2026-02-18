⚠️ Weather Alert
KIOW Prep of the Week February 18

Lake Mills Senior Nash Delger

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland11 hours agoLast Updated: February 18, 2026

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Lake Mills High School. Nash Delger had a historic week on the court last week for the Bulldogs. In just two games, the senior scored 63 points on 51% shooting, including 45% from 3 point range, and 80% from the free throw line. The week was capped off with a road victory over Newman Catholic, a game where Delger scored 40 points, the third most in a single game in school history. He also added 9 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals and 1 block over the two games. Congratulations to Nash Delger of Lake Mills, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

