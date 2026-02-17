Top of Iowa: 2026 Girls and Boys All-Conference Basketball Teams

The 2025-2026 Top of Iowa All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams were released today for both the East and West Divisions, as selected by the coaches. This is the final year three conference teams will be listed, as Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and Eagle Grove are all set to join the North Central Conference at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year.

Girls Basketball

West

Player of the Year: Cora Sauer, Lake Mills

Coach of the Year: Matt Erpelding, Forest City

1st Team

Sacha Alesch Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Graclyn Eastman Bishop Garrigan Jr.

Hayden Brown Forest City Sr.

Lexi Isebrand Forest City Sr.

Bella Schisel Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr.

Cora Sauer Lake Mills Jr.

Ainsley Ulrich North Union Jr.

2nd Team

Emmi Bartolo Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Madelyn Tigges Bishop Garrigan So.

Jenna Dontje Forest City Sr.

Ashlen Kingland Forest City Jr.

Makenzie Budach Lake Mills Jr.

Shallie Walders North Union Jr.

Iselle Weiland West Hancock So.

Honorable Mention

Kendra Huedepohl Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Carley Nielson Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Taytum Edwards Eagle Grove So.

Dru Seglem Forest City Sr.

Sadie Britson Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Jr.

Kate Bechtel Lake Mills Sr.

Emma Eichenberger North Iowa Jr.

Maisey Bierstedt North Union Jr.

Payton Whipple West Hancock Sr.

East

Player of the Year: Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar

Coach of the Year: Josh Smith, Nashua-Plainfield

1st Team

Elizabeth Kalvig Nashua-Plainfield Fr.

Sami Kruckenberg Newman Catholic Sr.

Tess Weiner Newman Catholic Jr.

Addison Marcks Osage Sr.

Jacey Johnston Saint Ansgar Sr.

Quinn Osgood Saint Ansgar Jr.

2nd Team

Emeri McCumber Nashua-Plainfield So.

Brooke Bleile Newman Catholic Jr.

Eden Wix North Butler So.

Lindsay Kruse Saint Ansgar Sr.

Brylee Dickman West Fork Sr.

Zada Huff West Fork So.

Honorable Mention

Riley Ryan Central Springs Sr.

Elayna O’Neill Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Kate Knoll Newman Catholic Jr.

Zoey Thompson North Butler So.

Mia Fierova Northwood-Kensett So.

Hope Voigt Osage So.

Makenna Norby Saint Ansgar Sr.

Evelyn Hitzhusen West Fork Jr.

Boys Basketball

West

Player of the Year: Khael Jones, North Union

Coach of the Year: Mark Meister, Bishop Garrigan

1st Team

Brody Heifner Belmond-Klemme Jr.

Michael Joyce Bishop Garrigan Jr.

Carter Schwab Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Amaury Thomas Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Creighton Wirth Forest City Jr.

Nash Delger Lake Mills Sr.

Khael Jones North Union Sr.

2nd Team

Kysen Lamb Belmond-Klemme Jr.

Griffin Paulsen Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Adrian Whipple Eagle Grove Jr.

Cooper Blaser Forest City Jr.

Holden Reynolds Forest City Jr.

Preston Davison Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So.

Rockwell Hughes North Iowa So.

Honorable Mention

Kale Pletsch Belmond-Klemme Sr.

Tate Foertsch Bishop Garrigan Sr.

Gavin Pedersen Eagle Grove Jr.

Ty Sopko Forest City Sr.

Grant Lamb Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Jr.

Lucas Helgeland Lake Mills Jr.

Kevin Hagen North Iowa Jr.

Greyson Colegrove North Union Jr.

Paxton Johnson West Hancock Sr.

East

Player of the Year: Quinn Street, Osage

Coach of the Year: Jerry Gatton, Newman Catholic

1st Team

Landon Foelske Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Jase Hansen Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Westly Cole Newman Catholic Jr.

Thomas McGuire Newman Catholic Jr.

Quinn Street Osage Sr.

Anthony Schnable Saint Ansgar So.

2nd Team

Braydin Crum Central Springs Sr.

Matthew Malven Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Wrigley Endelman North Butler So.

Jarrett Shear North Butler So.

Griffin Uhlenhopp Osage Jr.

Derek Hemann Saint Ansgar Sr.

Ayden Bonner West Fork Jr.

Zander Hansen West Fork Jr.

Honorable Mention

Jamison Rothmeyer Central Springs So.

Trent Rodruck Nashua-Plainfield Sr.

Brady Martin Newman Catholic Sr.

Jax Thorne North Butler Sr.

Landon Nelson Northwood-Kensett Jr.

Sawyer Brandau Osage Sr.

Trey Johanns St. Ansgar So.

Lane Kollmann West Fork Jr.