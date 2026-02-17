⚠️ Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00AM CST to WED 7:00PM CST
Franklin County, IA: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00AM CST to WED 7:00PM CST
Hancock County, IA: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00AM CST to WED 7:00PM CST
Humboldt County, IA: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00AM CST to WED 7:00PM CST
Kossuth County, IA: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00AM CST to WED 7:00PM CST
Winnebago County, IA: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00AM CST to WED 7:00PM CST
Worth County, IA: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00AM CST to WED 7:00PM CST
Wright County, IA: Red Flag Warning from WED 10:00AM CST to WED 7:00PM CST
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Franklin County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Hancock County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Humboldt County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Kossuth County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 6:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Winnebago County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Worth County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Wright County, IA: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Faribault County, MN: Wind Advisory from WED 9:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
Freeborn County, MN: Wind Advisory from WED 9:00AM CST to WED 4:00PM CST
×
AudioLocal NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideoWinnebago

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 2/17/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor19 hours agoLast Updated: February 16, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live 

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. Public Hearing for FY 2026 Budget Amendment.
3. Consider for approval Budget Amendment for FY 2026.
4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
6. Open Forum.
7. 10:00 A.M. Discussion, with possible action, Zoning issues.
8. Possible closed session “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of Winnebago County in such litigation” CAMERA AND AUDIO WILL BE TURNED OFF AND SCREEN WILL BE BLANK FOR THE DURATION OF THE SESSION.
9. Possible action regarding matters in closed session.
10.Consider for approval County claims.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor19 hours agoLast Updated: February 16, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button