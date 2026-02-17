The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 2/17/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Public Hearing for FY 2026 Budget Amendment.

3. Consider for approval Budget Amendment for FY 2026.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

6. Open Forum.

7. 10:00 A.M. Discussion, with possible action, Zoning issues.

8. Possible closed session “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of Winnebago County in such litigation” CAMERA AND AUDIO WILL BE TURNED OFF AND SCREEN WILL BE BLANK FOR THE DURATION OF THE SESSION.

9. Possible action regarding matters in closed session.

10.Consider for approval County claims.