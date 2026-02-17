The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 2/17/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below:
https://meet.goto.com/489515773
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
28E Agreement between City of Garner and Hancock County
9:25 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss cleaning at 545 State Street building
Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage, discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement Center repairs/improvements
9:40 a.m. Rob Gerdes, Sheriff, re: discuss and possibly consider change in classification of First Deputy Sheriff position from hourly to salaried, discuss and possibly consider changing Jail Administrator’s scheduled hours
9:55 a.m. Consider claims
Update on various board meetings of the Board of Supervisors: Board of Health
Recess as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:10 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider stamped warrants
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
10:30 a.m. Review quotes for spraying of Hancock County drainage ditches, possibly consider quotes for
award for spraying of Hancock County drainage ditches
10:45 a.m. John Torbert, Iowa Drainage District Association, re: annual update
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
Reconvene as Board of Supervisors
11:05 a.m. Continue with review of budgets for FY2026-2027
Adjournment
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item