The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 2/17/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below:

https://meet.goto.com/489515773

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider

28E Agreement between City of Garner and Hancock County

9:25 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss cleaning at 545 State Street building

Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage, discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement Center repairs/improvements

9:40 a.m. Rob Gerdes, Sheriff, re: discuss and possibly consider change in classification of First Deputy Sheriff position from hourly to salaried, discuss and possibly consider changing Jail Administrator’s scheduled hours

9:55 a.m. Consider claims

Update on various board meetings of the Board of Supervisors: Board of Health

Recess as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:10 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider stamped warrants

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

10:30 a.m. Review quotes for spraying of Hancock County drainage ditches, possibly consider quotes for

award for spraying of Hancock County drainage ditches

10:45 a.m. John Torbert, Iowa Drainage District Association, re: annual update

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

Reconvene as Board of Supervisors

11:05 a.m. Continue with review of budgets for FY2026-2027

Adjournment

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item