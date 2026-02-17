⚠️ Weather Alert
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 2/17/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor19 hours agoLast Updated: February 16, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below:
https://meet.goto.com/489515773

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
28E Agreement between City of Garner and Hancock County
9:25 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss cleaning at 545 State Street building
Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage, discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement Center repairs/improvements
9:40 a.m. Rob Gerdes, Sheriff, re: discuss and possibly consider change in classification of First Deputy Sheriff position from hourly to salaried, discuss and possibly consider changing Jail Administrator’s scheduled hours
9:55 a.m. Consider claims
Update on various board meetings of the Board of Supervisors: Board of Health
Recess as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:10 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider stamped warrants
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
10:30 a.m. Review quotes for spraying of Hancock County drainage ditches, possibly consider quotes for
award for spraying of Hancock County drainage ditches
10:45 a.m. John Torbert, Iowa Drainage District Association, re: annual update
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

Reconvene as Board of Supervisors
11:05 a.m. Continue with review of budgets for FY2026-2027

Adjournment
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item

