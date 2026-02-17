⚠️ Weather Alert
The Forest City Council Meeting for Tuesday, 2/17/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor9 hours agoLast Updated: February 16, 2026

The Forest City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below:
https://meet.google.com/xwm-qkrg-gie

The proposed agenda is as follows:

    1. CALL TO ORDER
    2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
    3. ROLL CALL
    4. APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA

      (Action Item)

      1. Agenda
      2. Approve Council Minutes
        Attachments:
      3. Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Airport Commissions Minutes 2/10/2026
        Attachments:
      4. Approve Invoices
        Attachments:
      5. Approve Licenses & Permits, The Spot Liquor license
BUSINESS
  1. Discuss Forest City Park Commission
    Attachments:
    1. Mike Johnson Park Board Resignation letter 02/09/2026
      Attachments:
  2. Resolution 25-26-28 AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF FOREST CITY TO SUBMIT AN IOWA TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROGRAM SET-ASIDE (TA SET-ASIDE) APPLICATION FOR THE TIM COFFEY TRAIL – PHASE 2C PROJECT
    Attachments:
  3. Pay Request No. 15 from Staab Construction for the WWTP Improvements Project $514,539.95
    Attachments:
  4. Two quotes to replace around 20 lead service lines in 2026
    Attachments:
  5. Payroll Change Notice –Ricky Folkerts, Water/ Wastewater Operator, 1 year Anniversery $30.03 on 01/06/2026
  6. STAFF REPORTS
  7. PUBLIC FORUM

    This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

  8. ADJOURNMENT
