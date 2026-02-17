The Forest City Council Meeting for Tuesday, 2/17/26
The Forest City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below:
https://meet.google.com/xwm-qkrg-gie
The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes
Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Airport Commissions Minutes 2/10/2026
Approve Invoices
Approve Licenses & Permits, The Spot Liquor license
BUSINESS
Discuss Forest City Park Commission
Mike Johnson Park Board Resignation letter 02/09/2026
Resolution 25-26-28 AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF FOREST CITY TO SUBMIT AN IOWA TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROGRAM SET-ASIDE (TA SET-ASIDE) APPLICATION FOR THE TIM COFFEY TRAIL – PHASE 2C PROJECT
Pay Request No. 15 from Staab Construction for the WWTP Improvements Project $514,539.95
Two quotes to replace around 20 lead service lines in 2026
Payroll Change Notice –Ricky Folkerts, Water/ Wastewater Operator, 1 year Anniversery $30.03 on 01/06/2026
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT