Color the Wind Kite Festival Cancelled Due to Unsafe Ice Conditions

CLEAR LAKE, IA — The 2026 Color the Wind Kite Festival, scheduled for February 21, has been cancelled due to unsafe ice conditions on Clear Lake.



After closely monitoring conditions in partnership with local safety officials, it was determined that the ice is not stable enough to safely host the event. The festival is traditionally held on the frozen lake, and ice safety is essential for both attendees and performers.

“Safety has always been our top priority,” said Event Director Trish Fundermann. “Without confidence in the ice conditions near the shoreline, we cannot move forward with the event.”

Fundermann and the Color the Wind Committee explored the possibility of relocating the festival to land; however, several logistical challenges made that option unfeasible. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations require kite flying to take place at least four miles from the airport, limiting available locations. In addition, no alternative site could accommodate the size of the event, including necessary space, parking, and access to electricity for operations.

Color the Wind is one of the Midwest’s most unique winter festivals, drawing visitors from across the region to experience large-scale kite displays over the frozen lake. Planning for the event takes months, and the decision to cancel was not made lightly.

“We share in the disappointment,” Fundermann said. “This event means a lot to our community and our visitors, but safety must come first.”

Organizers expressed appreciation for the continued support and enthusiasm from the community and look forward to welcoming visitors back for the festival on February 20, 2027.