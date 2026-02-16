Daniel “Jr” Schleuger, 41, of Britt, passed away on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Daniel “Jr.” Schleuger was born on August 26, 1984, in Britt to Vanessa Follman and Dan Schleuger. He grew up near Crystal Lake, graduated from W-CL-T High School, and later attended NIACC, and graduated with a degree in CNC machining.

Over the years, he worked in plastic tooling, at IMT, and spent time roofing with Travis Stohr. He then went to work in the family business at Lifetime Nut Covers, where he continued the legacy his dad had built, with the support of his wife and amazing team of employees. Farming was also a big part of his life. He enjoyed working with his hands and creating things no one else ever thought possible.

On June 28, 2014, Jr married Chelcee Wilhite at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. They made their home in rural Britt, where they were raising their three daughters. Being a girl-dad was one of Jr’s greatest joys. He loved all his girls deeply and was proud of the life they built together. He encouraged them in all their passions, no matter what they were. He was a genuinely supportive and dedicated husband and father.

Jr had many passions in his life such as drag racing, building trucks, motorcycles, 4-wheelers, rebuilding engines, snowmobiles, fabricating custom show trophies, hosting truck shows, and basically anything with a motor in it. If something needed to be built or fixed, he was the guy to do it. Fabrication, designing, or creating something out of nothing were some of his greatest gifts. He enjoyed working with his hands and sharing his talents with everyone. He was always pushing the envelope on innovation and encouraging others around him to do the same. Jr was particularly fond of watching kids see their truck builds and see the inspiration light up in their eyes. He loved that his builds were inspiring the next generation of truckers and dreamers.

He was dedicated to his community, serving on the Crystal Lake Fire Department, donating to local causes and hosting events for the community to attend, such as ice races and truck shows. No matter what the cause, he was always willing to lend a hand. Jr’s generosity had no limit. It did not matter where he went, there was always someone who knew him and had a story to tell of how they met and what a great time they had.

Jr is survived by his wife Chelcee Schleuger; daughters Gracee, Caliee, and Mayzee; father and step-mother Dan Schleuger and Julie Lentz; sister Danielle (Jason) Goll; grandmother Carolee Wright; parents-in-law Pete and Bonnie Wilhite; brother-in-law Luke (Alesha) Wilhite; grandmother-in-law Blanche Chizek; Mike & Amy Larson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother Vanessa Follman; grandparents LaVerl “Red” and Marge Follman, Bob Wright, and Henry and Marie Schleuger.