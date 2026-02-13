Clear Lake High School Post Prom CARES Students Share Cookies — and Connection — with Oakwood Residents

CLEAR LAKE — What began as a fundraiser ended with full hearts and warm smiles this week as Clear Lake High School Post Prom CARES students delivered sweet treats — and meaningful moments — to residents at Oakwood Care Center.

Students brought Cookies, Etc. cookies to Oakwood as part of their fundraising efforts, but the visit quickly became about more than just dessert. Instead of simply dropping off the cookies, students stayed to spend time with residents — talking, listening, laughing and sharing stories across generations.

“There’s something special about the power of cookies — and even more special about the connections they create,” organizers shared following the visit.

The room filled with conversation and smiles as students and residents enjoyed each other’s company. For many, the simple act of sitting down and spending time together made the biggest impact.

The Post Prom CARES group said it was proud of the students for giving their time and bringing warmth to the Oakwood Care Center community. Moments like these, organizers noted, make a lasting difference for everyone involved.

The group also extended thanks to everyone who supported the fundraiser and helped them meet their goal, making the cookie delivery — and the connections that followed — possible.

In the end, it wasn’t just about cookies. It was about kindness, community and the power of showing up.