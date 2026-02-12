NIACC to Offer Free ESL Classes in Belmond Beginning Feb. 23

BELMOND — North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will offer a free English as a Second Language (ESL) class for adults beginning Feb. 23 at Belmond-Klemme High School.

Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. through May 14 at the high school, located at 411 10th Avenue in Belmond. The program will begin with an orientation and student intake session.

The course is open to adults age 18 and older whose first language is not English. Instruction will focus on improving reading, writing, speaking and listening skills. The curriculum will also include lessons on U.S. culture, government, and the responsibilities and benefits of citizenship.

According to NIACC, the program is designed to help students build the skills necessary to complete a high school equivalency diploma, pursue college education, enter workforce training programs, and advance in their careers.

Individuals interested in enrolling are encouraged to complete the online interest form available on NIACC’s website. For more information, visit NIACC’s ESL program page or contact the NIACC Adult Education Program at 641-422-4278.