Leland Council Adopts Ordinances, Bars RV Living Use; Special Meeting Set

LELAND — The Leland City Council met Feb. 9 at City Hall with Mayor Pro Tem Rex Johnson presiding. Council members Dave Krein, Corey Ver Hoef and Dan Casler were present. Mayor Sturgal and council member Hoffmeyer were absent.

The council voted to prohibit an RV at the Leland Bar & Grill from being used for living accommodations, citing a city ordinance limiting RV occupancy within city limits.

City officials reported two recent incidents involving the city pickup: an earlier bumper-damage claim has been paid and repairs will be done by Custom Paint and Collision, and a Feb. 1 plowing incident that damaged a resident’s parked vehicle has also been handled through insurance.

In other action, the council voted to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from future meetings (2-1) and voted not to use time clocks for city employees (2-1).

The council approved a $1,800 bid from Brad Stohr Tree Service to remove a tree near the water plant and voted to delay cleaning and painting the water tower until secure funding is available.

The council also adopted several ordinance amendments, including requirements for separate water meters and shut-off valves for new multi-unit buildings, updated utility deposit amounts, and new rules on portable buildings and sheds, including a ban on portable storage containers and restrictions on placement and residential use.

A special council meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. to discuss mayoral duties.