Historic Change: Penny Production Ends, Iowa Adjusts to a Penny-Free Future

After more than two centuries as a fixture of American currency, the humble penny is being retired — and Iowans are already feeling the effects. The U.S. Mint officially stopped producing pennies for general circulation in late 2025, ending an era that began with the first striking of the one-cent coin in 1793. While pennies remain legal tender, no new coins are being made and existing supplies are slowly disappearing from circulation.

Why the penny is going away

Government officials and economists say the penny has simply outlived its usefulness. It now costs more than three times its face value to produce, with the U.S. Treasury spending nearly 4 cents to mint a one-cent coin. That mismatch has prompted federal authorities to halt production and seek more efficient ways to handle everyday cash transactions.

Impact on Iowa businesses and banks

Across Iowa, banks and retailers are already adapting to a world with fewer pennies. Some financial institutions have begun to limit access to pennies, encouraging customers to deposit or spend the coins they have at home while supplies last.

Local convenience stores, including chains operating in Mason City and beyond, are adjusting their cash payment procedures. With pennies becoming scarce in registers, many businesses are instituting rounding policies for cash transactions — rounding totals to the nearest five cents when pennies are not available.

“We’re working with our point-of-sale systems to make sure customers aren’t inconvenienced,” said a spokesperson for a Midwestern convenience chain with locations in Iowa. “Card and digital payments continue as usual, and rounding only applies when cash is used.”

What consumers need to know

Even though production has stopped, pennies are still accepted everywhere as legal tender. You can spend them, deposit them at banks, or roll them as usual — for now. However, as pennies gradually exit circulation, consumers may notice changes:

Cash totals without pennies will be rounded to the nearest nickel in many situations.

Electronic and card payments will remain exact , with no rounding.

Banks encourage residents to bring in penny jars and spare change to help keep coins circulating longer.

Experts note that only Congress can formally eliminate the penny from U.S. currency, so for now the coin retains its status even if it’s no longer being made.

A cultural shift

The penny’s retirement marks a symbolic shift in the nation’s financial habits. With electronic payments now dominating and cash use declining, small coins have become less essential. But for many, the change still feels like the end of a small piece of Americana that jingled in pockets and filled coin jars for generations.