Garner to Host Hancock County Economic Development Annual Dinner April 9

GARNER, Iowa — Hancock County Economic Development (HCED) will host its Annual Dinner on Wednesday, April 9, at the Up 4 Celebrations Event Center in Garner.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the venue, located at 300 North State Street. The evening will feature networking, dinner, the organization’s annual meeting and a keynote address by nationally recognized speaker Reed Barrett.

This year’s theme is “Rural by Choice: Reed Barrett.”

Barrett is a leadership speaker and coach known for helping organizations strengthen culture, elevate performance and create lasting impact. According to event organizers, his message encourages leaders to think differently, lead boldly and invest in people — not just processes.

The evening’s schedule includes:

5 p.m. — Social hour

6 p.m. — Dinner

6:30 p.m. — HCED annual meeting and election

7 p.m. — Keynote speaker Reed Barrett

Cost to attend is $300 for a table of eight or $75 for two seats. The ticket price includes dinner, dessert and one drink ticket per person.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by March 30. Invoices will be sent following registration.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Hancock County Economic Development at [email protected] or call 641-923-9921.