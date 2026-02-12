Fugitive Arrested After Foot Chase Across Frozen Lake in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — A 22-year-old Austin man wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections was taken into custody Thursday morning after fleeing a traffic stop and running across the frozen surface of Fountain Lake, according to a news release from the Albert Lea Police Department.

Police said officers with the Albert Lea Police Department assisted the Minnesota DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at about 9:29 a.m. Feb. 12, 2026, after DOC agents located a wanted supervised releasee riding as a passenger in a vehicle.

Authorities said Albert Lea officers initiated a traffic stop near Fountain Street and Bridge Avenue. During the stop, the passenger — identified as Nickalos DeWayne Taylor, 22, of Austin — got out of the vehicle and ran, heading toward Fountain Lake.

Taylor ran across the frozen lake as officers pursued on foot, the release said. Albert Lea officers, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DOC agents set up a perimeter around the lake near Raymond Avenue and Albert Lea Street, where Taylor was ultimately taken into custody “without further incident.”

The DOC retained custody of Taylor, police said. The release noted Taylor had been on supervised release following a conviction for second-degree manslaughter.