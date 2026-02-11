One Dead, Several Injured After Iowa Lakes Community College Bus Overturns in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died and multiple others were injured following a single-vehicle crash involving an Iowa Lakes Community College bus Wednesday morning in Calhoun County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash shortly after 11 a.m. on February 11, 2026, along Highway 4 near Twin Lakes. Authorities say the bus left the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

There were 33 occupants on board at the time of the crash. Officials confirmed that all individuals have been accounted for. Those injured were transported to various area hospitals by both air and ground ambulances. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

One fatality has been confirmed. The identity of the deceased has not yet been made public pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, Rockwell City Police Department, Calhoun County Emergency Management, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and other supporting agencies.