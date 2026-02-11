KIOW Prep of the Week February 11

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from Forest City High School. Holden Reynolds was a force on the court last week for the Indians, helping his team avenge earlier losses in the season. In the win at #1 ranked Bishop Garrigan, Reynolds had 9 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks. Then later in the week at Lake Mills, Reynolds scored 16 points with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks. Congratulations to Holden Reynolds of Forest City, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.