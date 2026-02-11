Iowa Lawmakers Propose Incentives to Bring Chicago Bears to the State

DES MOINES — Some Iowa Republicans are floating a new idea they say could boost the state’s economy: enticing the Chicago Bears to relocate to Iowa.

Legislation announced Tuesday would look at expanding Iowa’s economic development programs to offer incentives aimed at luring the National Football League franchise. The Bears have been based in Chicago since 1921.

“The Chicago Bears are looking for a state that will appreciate them and welcome them with open arms, and we are filing a bill today that says Iowa is happy to be that home,” Sen. Kerry Gruenhagen, R-Walcott, said in a news release.

Gruenhagen said bringing an NFL team to Iowa could create jobs, increase tourism and bring more attention to the state.

“Iowans have dedicated themselves to our college sports teams, and we’re ready to attract a professional team to our great state,” she said.

Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, is also co-sponsoring the proposal, saying Iowa has worked for years to grow its economy and compete nationally as a place to live and work.

The Bears have played at Soldier Field since 1971, but the team has been exploring stadium options. Arlington Heights, a Chicago suburb, and Gary, Indiana, are among the locations where supporters have pushed for a new stadium development.

Any move would face major hurdles, including market size. The Chicago metropolitan area has more than 9 million people — far larger than potential Iowa markets, including the Quad Cities region.