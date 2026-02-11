Clear Lake Chamber Monitoring Ice Conditions Ahead of Feb. 21 Color the Wind Kite Festival

CLEAR LAKE — February 11, 2026 — Organizers of Clear Lake’s annual Color the Wind Kite Festival say preparations are continuing as scheduled while safety officials closely monitor ice and weather conditions leading up to the event on Saturday, February 21.

In an update released February 11, the Clear Lake Chamber announced that ice checks will continue in partnership with the festival’s safety team as the date approaches. Ensuring safe conditions for attendees remains the organization’s top priority.

“We’re continuing to monitor ice and weather conditions closely alongside our Color the Wind safety team,” the Chamber stated in its update.

A final decision regarding the festival’s status will be made on Wednesday, February 18. Organizers said any updates will be shared promptly through the Chamber’s website and social media channels.

In the meantime, planning efforts are moving forward as scheduled.

The Color the Wind Kite Festival traditionally draws families and visitors to Clear Lake for a colorful display of kites over the winter landscape. Chamber officials emphasized that while excitement is building, safety considerations will guide all final decisions.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements in the coming week.