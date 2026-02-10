Reynolds Issues Executive Order Aimed at Protecting Iowa From Chinese Government Threat

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed her 18th executive order, directing state agencies to strengthen protections against potential threats posed by the Chinese government to Iowa citizens, infrastructure, and economic security.

The order requires the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to conduct an annual statewide risk assessment that examines vulnerabilities including cybersecurity, economic security, and public health. The department must also complete an annual vulnerability study of Iowa’s critical infrastructure.

Beginning on or before July 1, 2026, both reports must be submitted each year to the governor, the speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, and the president of the Iowa Senate.

“As foreign adversaries like the communist regime in China continue seeking ways to penetrate American markets—putting U.S. citizens at risk—I will make certain our systems are fortified to protect Iowans from these threats,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We must ensure our state operations are resilient against any hostile actions aimed at undermining our state and nation.”

The executive order also directs the Iowa Department of Administrative Services and the Iowa Department of Management to ensure the state does not purchase or procure equipment, supplies, services, or information technology from companies prohibited under Iowa law. State agencies must also ensure commodities used by the state are not vulnerable to exploitation by prohibited companies.

Additionally, vendors seeking to do business with the state will be required to disclose any relationships with prohibited companies.

The order further instructs the Iowa Board of Regents to compile a report detailing all gifts, contracts, agreements, and other exchanges between Iowa’s regent universities and Chinese educational institutions over the past five years. That report must be submitted within 180 days of the signing of the executive order.