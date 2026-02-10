North Iowa Band Festival Seeking Marching Bands for 87th Annual Parade and Competition

MASON CITY, Iowa — Organizers of the North Iowa Band Festival are inviting marching bands to take part in the 87th Annual North Iowa Band Festival parade set for Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10 a.m.

The festival committee says it is welcoming middle school, high school, and college marching bands, along with drum and bugle corps from across Iowa and beyond to join the celebration in downtown Mason City.

According to organizers, there is no cost to enter, and participating groups can expect travel support to help offset expenses. The event also includes competition awards, including stipends and trophies for the top band in each school division and a stipend and trophy for the highest-scoring band overall.

A special honor — the Spirit of Meredith Willson Award — will also be presented to one band recognized for embodying the spirit of music, unity and performance excellence.

The competition will include judging remarks, scores, and expert feedback from the Tri-State Judging Association, festival officials said.

Organizers also note that participating bands will perform in front of an estimated 20,000-plus spectators, and will be featured on live television and radio broadcasts.

Groups interested in registering — or anyone with connections to a marching band or drum and bugle corps — are asked to contact Festival Coordinator Kelby Schultz at 641-423-5724 or [email protected].