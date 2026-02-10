GHV Launches Superintendent Search, Seeks Community Input Through Survey

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District has officially begun the search for its next superintendent and is inviting students, parents, staff, and community members to share their input through a stakeholder survey.

The GHV School Board has appointed Grundmeyer Leader Services to assist with the superintendent search process. The search will begin immediately and conclude with the hiring of a new superintendent to start in the 2026–27 school year.

District leaders emphasize that community feedback will play a key role in identifying the qualities and qualifications desired in the next superintendent. Responses from the survey will be reviewed by the school board and used to help guide the search and selection process.

The survey asks participants to share their thoughts about the district and provide input on the personal and professional attributes they believe are important for the district’s next leader. All responses are anonymous, unless respondents choose to voluntarily provide their name.

Community members are encouraged to complete the survey by February 15.

For individuals who prefer to access the survey in another language, translation options are available. Participants can simply right-click on the survey and select the “translate” option to choose their preferred language before submitting their feedback.

“As we begin the search for a new superintendent, your input matters at GHV,” district officials said. “We appreciate the community’s support and engagement throughout this important process.”

To fill out the survey CLICK HERE