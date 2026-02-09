Michael Christ

Michael James “Mike” Christ, 72, peacefully passed away at the Lake Mills Care Center on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Mike was born June 29, 1953, in Estherville, Iowa. A gifted storyteller with an easy way about him, Mike could strike up a conversation with anyone and make them feel like an old friend. He was proudest of his family and the life he built alongside them.

Mike was a lifelong farmer, working for decades alongside his father and son. He farmed corn and soybeans and, earlier in his career, raised hogs. Known for his steady presence and practical approach to life, Mike could fix just about anything on the farm—often finding a way to get things running again with skill and determination.

Mike attended Waldorf College after graduating from Lakota High School with the class of 1971. He later worked at Winnebago Industries in Forest City before starting his career in farming. In high school, he fell in love with Patricia “Patty” Ogren and on August 31, 1973, they were married. Mike and Patty called Buffalo Center home where they raised their three children—Tara, Michael and Jared. Together they shared 52 years of marriage built on family, hard work, and countless stories along the way.

Mike’s greatest joy came later in life when he became “Bompa” to his 8 grandchildren. He loved spoiling them with treats like red licorice, ice cream, Little Debbie snack cakes or hiding a little money for them to find at a later date. He loved each of his grandchildren fiercely and was so proud of each one of them.

Mike had a passion for cars—especially muscle cars—and could often be found at farm sales, searching for a good deal and admiring the classics up for sale at auction. He loved watching old and new western movies and TV shows, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears, and enjoying time with family. Many of the best moments were simple ones: cards, dominoes, laughter, and stories that seemed to get better every time he told them.

He is survived by his wife, Patty; three children: Tara (Tony) Royster of Ankeny, Iowa, and their children Sophia, Teddy, and Vivian; Michael Joseph (Jenny) Christ of Forest City, Iowa, and their children Trinity, Morgan and Michael Jace; and Jared (Lori) Christ of Urbandale, Iowa, and their children Emma and Bennett; and two sisters, Kathleen (Steven) Sampson of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Nancy (James) Bowman of Forest City, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Junior and Dorothy (Koons) Christ.

A visitation for Mike will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Lake Mills Care Center, St. Croix Hospice and Forest City Ambulance, in memory of Mike.

Mike’s warmth, humor, and the way he connected with people will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. A special thank you goes to the Lake Mills Care Center and St. Croix Hospice.