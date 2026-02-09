Iowa Sees Quiet Tornado Year in 2025 with No Injuries or Deaths

Iowa experienced a notably quiet tornado season in 2025, with just 32 tornadoes confirmed statewide, well below the state’s long-term average of about 50 tornadoes per year, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service.

Even more significant, no tornado-related injuries or fatalities were reported in Iowa during the year.

The total number of tornadoes in 2025 stands in sharp contrast to 2024, when a record 125 tornadoes were confirmed across the state. While tornadoes did occur in multiple months, the season was shorter and less active than usual.

The first tornado of the year touched down on March 14 in Cedar County, causing damage to roofs, trees, and outbuildings. After a brief burst of activity in April — including the largest tornado of the year, an EF-1 in southwest Iowa that stayed on the ground for nearly 20 miles — tornado activity paused through much of May.

July proved to be the most active month, accounting for 18 of the 32 tornadoes, more than half of the year’s total. The busiest day came on July 11, when a line of severe storms produced 12 confirmed tornadoes, along with widespread straight-line wind damage across mainly southeast Iowa. Hundreds of trees were damaged, along with power poles, roofs, and outbuildings.

Additional tornadoes occurred later in July, including those associated with a late-month derecho that swept across northern Iowa.

The final tornadoes of the year occurred in August, with several tracks remaining entirely in open farmland. On August 18, three tornadoes touched down in Grundy County, all of which stayed in cropland and caused no structural or tree damage. Drone imagery from that event showed a visible tornado track cutting through a cornfield north of Holland.

Overall, Iowa recorded a total tornado path length of just over 114 miles in 2025. The average tornado path length was 3.56 miles, with an average width of 159 yards. The peak time of day for tornado occurrence was around 3 p.m., consistent with typical summertime severe weather patterns.

While tornadoes remain a regular threat in Iowa, officials say the 2025 season serves as a reminder that not every year brings widespread destruction — and that preparation and awareness continue to play a key role in minimizing impacts when storms do occur.