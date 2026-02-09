Iowa DNR Urges Caution as Warming Temperatures Weaken Lake Ice

With temperatures warming across Iowa this week, ice conditions on many lakes are rapidly deteriorating, prompting state conservation officers to urge caution for anyone considering ice-related activities.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, changing weather and a lack of snow cover are causing ice to weaken quickly, increasing the risk for ice fishing, walking, or operating off-highway vehicles.

“Ice conditions have been changing by the day, and even by the hour in some places,” said Craig Cutts, chief of the Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau.

DNR officials say the absence of snow cover — which normally helps insulate ice — allows sunshine and warmer temperatures to penetrate directly to the ice surface. This causes cracking, contracting, and uneven weakening, making ice conditions unpredictable and potentially dangerous.

Cutts noted that areas closest to shore are often the first to become unsafe.

“When there is no snow cover, areas closest to the bank of the lake will become dangerous first,” he said. “This is where you can go through quickly, so be sure and check ice thickness every step of the way.”

The DNR recommends using extreme caution if heading onto the ice and staying well away from areas of open water. Standard ice-safety practices include frequently checking ice thickness and carrying essential safety equipment, such as a life jacket, throwable flotation device, and at least 50 feet of rope.

“We emphasize that ice thickness varies on each body of water,” Cutts said. “It’s a good reminder that no ice is 100 percent safe — and to trust your instincts. If it doesn’t look right, stay off.”

The Iowa DNR encourages the public to prioritize safety and avoid unnecessary risks as winter ice conditions continue to change with fluctuating temperatures.